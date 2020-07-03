Modi visits military base close to China amid standoff

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an unannounced visit to a military base in remote and picturesque Ladakh region bordering China where the soldiers of the two countries have been facing off for nearly two months. A photo uploaded to his Instagram account showed Modi accompanied by India’s military leadership interacting with troops as he sat in a camouflage tent. His visit comes in the backdrop of a massive Indian army buildup following hand-to-hand combat between Indian and Chinese soldiers last month that left 20 Indians dead and dozens injured. It was the worst military confrontation in over four decades between the Asian giants.