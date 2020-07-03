Redskins to have ‘thorough review’ of name amid race debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins are having a “thorough review” of their name. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has been in touch with owner Dan Snyder and supports this step. Snyder says the process will include input from alumni, sponsors, the league, community and members of the organization. FedEx on Thursday urged the team to change its name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. PepsiCo told The Associated Press on Friday, “It is time for a change.” The recent national debate on race has renewed calls for Snyder to change the name referred to as a dictionary-defined racial slur by experts and advocates.