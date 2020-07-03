Photos show police reenacting chokehold on Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in a Denver suburb have released photos that show officers smiling as they reenacted the chokehold used on Elijah McClain, a Black man who later died. Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson fired three officers, one of whom received the photos by text and responded “haha.” The officer who reenacted the chokehold resigned. Friday’s announcement by Aurora police follows an internal investigation. Another officer reported the photos taken near where three white officers stopped the 23-year-old as he walked down the street last August. McClain’s death got new attention following nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice. He went into a cardiac arrest and was later taken off life support.