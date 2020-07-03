Virus-hammered Air France discussing thousands of job cuts

PARIS (AP) — Air France is meeting with personnel representatives Friday to discuss thousands of job cuts after the virus pandemic grounded most flights and darkened prospects for future air travel. Union activists protested at Air France headquarters at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport as the talks began. They’re particularly angry that the French government didn’t require Air France to protect jobs when it won 7 billion euros, or $8 billion, in state bailout funds. French media reports have said the airline is looking to cut 7,500 jobs, primarily through voluntary departures. Airlines around the world are forecast to lose $84 billion this year and some have filed for bankruptcy.