Amazon homeless shelter boosts unique program for sick kids

SEATTLE (AP) — A family homeless shelter has opened inside a gleaming Amazon corporate building on the tech giant’s Seattle campus. It’s believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate building in the U.S. Part of the shelter helps homeless children with life-threatening health conditions. The glass-encased building is divided in half, with the nonprofit on one end and workers in Amazon’s cloud computing unit on the other. Two floors are reserved for families dealing with debilitating health issues, many of them with compromised immune systems from chronic illnesses or chemotherapy.