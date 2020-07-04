 Skip to Content

Boy drowns at Minnesota state park

New
10:11 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

SCANDIA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has drowned at a Minnesota state park northwest of the Twin Cities. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that first responders were called to William O’Brien State Park near Scandia on Friday afternoon on a report of a boy missing in the St. Croix River. A host of agencies searched for the boy. He was found about an hour and a half after the search began and rushed to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the boy.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content