Can’t shake the heat & humidity next week

Happy Fourth of July! Here are some Independence Day weather fun facts:

Rochester has only reached 90 degrees or warmer 12 times on the holiday.

Eighteen of the past 25 Independence Days have been dry.

2018 was the second wettest on record, with 0.78" of rainfall in Rochester.

In 2012, heat indices soared into the triple digits: 100-115 degrees in some areas.

This year we followed suit with hot and humid conditions, typical for July 4th. A bit of cloud cover and some isolated showers kept highs in the upper 80s for most of the area, but Mason City, Austin, and Red Wing all reached 90 degrees.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through the rest of the weekend and into next week. I think high temperatures will stay in the upper 80s most days, but we could see 90 on Wednesday. Make sure you're practicing heat safety this week: staying hydrated and keeping an eye on kids and pets.

We have low chances for rain most days next week, a few brief showers are possible but you may need to give your garden some extra water. Our best chances for rainfall will be Monday night into Tuesday morning and on Thursday.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!