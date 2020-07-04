English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pubs across England are reopening in an effort at normal life while South Africa is signaling anything but, reporting another record daily high in confirmed coronavirus cases. The U.S. has plunged into Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, and health authorities warn it will be a crucial test of Americans’ self-control. More than 11 million people around the world have been confirmed infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.