Iowa reports 2.6% jump in COVID-19 cases; total exceeds 31K

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has reported another 786 confirmed coronavirus cases to push its total for the pandemic past 31,000. The state Department of Public Health said Saturday that one in every 102 Iowa residents has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while one in every 11 has tested negative. The total of confirmed positive cases was 31,141 as of Saturday afternoon, and the daily increase was 2.6%. The department reported one additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the total to 721. The agency’s data indicates positive case numbers had been in decline since early May but began a slow climb again around mid-June.