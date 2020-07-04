 Skip to Content

Mississippi could drop Jim Crow-era statewide voting process

New
7:10 am National news from the Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi just ditched its Confederate-themed state flag. The state’s voters will decide in November whether to dump an election process that dates to the Jim Crow era. The state is facing pressure from a lawsuit and possible action from a federal judge. Legislators are putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November. It would simplify elections for governor and other statewide officials by erasing an Electoral College-type provision from Mississippi’s 1890 constitution. African American plaintiffs who sued the state last year argued that the election process with multiple steps was written to dilute Black voting power.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content