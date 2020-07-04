New French prime minister to focus on saving factory jobs

LE COUDRAY-MONTCEAUX, France (AP) — France’s new prime minister says his government will focus on keeping manufacturing jobs and bringing others back to France from lower-wage countries as it tries to dig out of deep recession. Prime Minister Jean Castex made the announcement Saturday on his first outing in his new job, a visit to a semiconductor factory that received extensive government aid to withstand the coronavirus lockdown in France. Castex didn’t lay out how his government would save jobs, but called for investment in training and new production tools. He and President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce the makeup of the new Cabinet in the coming days.