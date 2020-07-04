Rochester bar temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Dooley's Pub in downtown Rochester announced Saturday morning via Facebook that it's temporarily closing.

The announcement reads:

"Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases throughout our state and country, Dooley’s has decided to close temporarily for the safety of our staff, their families and our guests. We will continue to take all necessary precautions, while maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and preventative measures, toward preventing the virus from spreading in our community any further.

Stay tuned for updates, we look forward to seeing you soon!"

KTTC reached out to Dooley's for further comment, but hasn't heard back yet.