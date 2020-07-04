UK judge says Amber Heard can be in court for Depp testimony

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp’s lawyers have failed to stop the American actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, from attending his libel trial against a British tabloid newspaper until she is called to give evidence. In a court order published on Saturday, trial judge Andrew Nicol said that excluding Heard from the London courtroom before she testifies in the case “would inhibit the defendants in the conduct of their defense.” Depp is suing The Sun’s publisheand executive editor over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to Heard. He strongly denies the allegations. The trial is scheduled to start on Tuesday and to last three weeks.