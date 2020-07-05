Child critically hurt after being shot in head in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Louis. Police say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood about 4 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say it appears the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside. Authorities have not released the child’s gender or the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.