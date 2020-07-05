China braces for more storms; 121 dead or missing this year

BEIJING (AP) — A wide swath of southern China is bracing for more seasonal rains and flooding that has already left more than 120 people dead or missing this year. The National Meteorological Center raised the weather alert level to yellow Sunday morning for more than half a dozen provinces and the cities of Shanghai and Chongqing. Heavy to torrential rains are forecast into Monday afternoon. The official People’s Daily newspaper, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management, says flooding-related disasters have destroyed 17,000 homes, caused $5.9 billion in economic losses and left 121 people dead or missing so far this year.