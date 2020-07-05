Iowa reports 31,243 virus cases, 721 COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa reported another 321 coronavirus cases Sunday to give the state 31,243 cases of COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Public Health said that as of 10 a.m. Sunday 721 people with COVID-19 had died since the outbreak began. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Of all the people who have tested positive in Iowa, 24,671 have recovered. A total of 332,114 people have been tested in Iowa.