Israeli leader’s son takes center stage in corruption sagas

JERUSALEM (AP) — As Israel’s scandal-plagued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands trial for corruption, his 28-year-old son has emerged as a driving force in a vicious counterattack against critics and the state institutions prosecuting the longtime leader. A favorite of the prime minister’s nationalistic base and far right leaders around the world, Yair Netanyahu has become an almost daily fixture in the news, clashing with journalists on social media, threatening lawsuits against his father’s adversaries and posting online content deemed so offensive that Facebook briefly suspended his account. His most damning broadsides have been directed at the Israeli media, judiciary and law enforcement for conducting what he has called an ideological crusade to topple his father.