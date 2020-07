STEELE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Lois Riess, the Blooming Prairie woman who allegedly shot and killed her husband, is now in custody at the Steele County Detention Center.

According to the jail's roster, Riess was booked Friday, July 3. She is facing 2nd degree murder, 1st degree murder and theft charges.

Riess was subject of a nationwide manhunt in March and April of 2018 following her husbands death.