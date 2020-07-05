Much needed rainfall on the way

Arguably the main event on the Fourth of July is the evening fireworks display. While they're great to observe, they're not so great to breathe in the next day.

Fireworks release ozone, particulate matter (soot, ash, dust) and carbon dioxide, all of which are harmful to breathe in large concentrations. This means that air quality takes a big hit on July 4, and can take a few days to recover.

You can see the spike in ozone and particulate matter yesterday at 9 p.m, reaching unhealthy levels (red) to our north and south, and unhealthy levels for sensitive groups (orange) in Rochester, Albert Lea and Mason City. The good news is that today we had a nice breeze out of the southwest which helped disperse the pollution and improve air quality significantly by the afternoon.





So we won't be needing to worry about air quality through the rest of the week, but the same can't be said about the heat! It'll be sticking with us through most of next week, we could see a little relief next weekend.

We've seen a lot of brief, isolated showers the past couple days and it looks like we'll finally see some more widespread rain tomorrow evening. A frontal boundary moving through in the late afternoon brings the chance for some scattered storms with a very low risk for severe weather. Any threats would be strong wind gusts and small hail. Expect rainfall accumulations around a half-inch for most areas.