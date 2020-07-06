2 sons of ex-Panama leader Martinelli arrested in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Two sons of former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli have been arrested in Guatemala as they tried to board a private plane out of the country. Guatemala Interior Ministry spokesman Vinicio Pacheco said Monday that Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli were supposedly headed to Panama with stops scheduled in El Salvador and Nicaragua. He says there was an international order from Interpol for their arrest on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Both are sought by the Panama government for allegedly receiving more than $20 million in bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. The government originally sought their arrest in 2017.