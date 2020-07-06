Brazil police finish investigation into National Museum fire

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police have wrapped up an investigation into a 2018 fire at the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro that destroyed much of its 20 million artifacts. Monday’s report ruled out any criminal offense. Police say the blaze in the former palace likely started with an air conditioning unit inside an auditorium near the front entrance. They also said museum directors’ conduct did not constitute neglect, given their efforts to bring the two-centuries-old building up to fire code.