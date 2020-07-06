COVID-19 UPDATE: Minnesota reports 434 new cases, three more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health returned after a holiday hiatus with an update on the state's COVID-19 situation, reporting 434 cases and three more deaths Monday.

Health officials say the state's testing capacity increased from 50 tests per 10,000 people to 100 tests per 10,000 people. It's something MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm says majority of the state has hit for about three weeks.

As COVID-19 testing increases across the state, health officials are adding a new tracking metric to serve as a better guideline for the state's reopening decisions.

"We are raising the bar, wanting to keep our sights very focused on a robust level of testing," Malcolm said in the state briefing call Monday afternoon.

The new metric looks at the number of cases per 100,000 people, aiming to see five cases per 100,000 residents on a rolling seven day average. According to officials, Minnesota sits at 7.7 per 100,000 in the past week.

"This is a better way to look at where we actually are in the epidemic," Malcolm said.

It's a benchmark that aligns with other states across the country and the CDC.

"New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, have been talking about asking people to quarantine if they came from an area exceeding 10 over 100,000 people on a seven day rolling average," State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said. "So, it's a measure that people are starting to take a look at and utilize."

Another trend seen nationwide and here in Minnesota; the average age of people getting sick with COVID-19 is getting younger. At the beginning of June, the average age was 41.5, now it's 38.4.

"Really quite a notable drop in a month's time," Malcolm said.

Its something health officials say could be playing a part in the state's current hospitalization status. As of Monday, 258 people are hospitalized with 125 in ICU.

"As we see the cases skewing younger, we are seeing more of a high proportion of hospitalization in the non ICU level," Malcolm said. "Whether that will continue remains to be seen."

News of the younger trend for infections comes with a plea from state health officials.

"This is an infectious disease and they can spread it to people who may or may not do as well as they," Dr. Lynfield said. "And so, we do want to really ensure that people use prevention measures and if someone is not feeling well, they really need to be careful about the people that they are in touch with and the people you live with."

A positive update for long term care facility outbreaks: no new cases have been seen in 80 percent of nursing homes in a least one week. Something Malcolm says is "significant improvement."

As for the Fourth of July, Malcolm says they expect to see any potential impact from the holiday within the next three weeks.