EU top official criticized for breaching code of conduct

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official has been accused of breaking political neutrality guidelines after she threw her support behind the ruling conservative party in Croatia’s parliamentary elections. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, was harshly criticized after she appeared with other center-right politicians in a video clip posted by the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ). The code of conduct for members of the European Commission clearly states that they “shall abstain from making public statements or interventions on behalf of any political party or organization of the social partners of which they are members,” except when they stand for election or participate in a vote.