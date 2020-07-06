Families of Syria detainees hope for news amid US sanctions

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian families are hoping that newly imposed U.S. sanctions will force Damascus to reveal news about their loved ones who disappeared into government prisons during the country’s civil war. Activist groups say more than 12,000 Syrians are missing after being detained, and that thousands more are known to have been tortured to death. Anguished families are searching through leaked photos of torture victims, and in some cases are finding their slain loved ones, tragic evidence of their fate years after they disappeared. According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, Syrian authorities detained some 1.2 million people since the country’s conflict began in March 2011.