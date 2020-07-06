Hundreds evacuated after oil spill in central Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — More than 400 people have been evacuated from a coastal village in the central Philippines after some 250,000 liters (66,000 gallons) of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea. The spill began Friday when an accidental explosion on the barge blasted a hole in it hull. There were no reported injuries. Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas says the accident has not affected the power supply to the commercial city of about half a million people because it has other power sources. The coast guard is investigating.