Medicare nursing home COVID site leaves users ‘in the dark’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is requiring nursing homes to report their COVID-19 cases and deaths. It also has promised to make user-friendly data available to residents, families and the public at large. But some facilities that had cases and deaths turn up as having none on Medicare’s COVID-19 nursing home website. And consumer advocates say finding statistics for any individual nursing home can be a challenge. Medicare says it lacks the legal authority to require nursing homes to report cases going back to the beginning of the year. There’s now a push in Congress to require full disclosure.