Police say man accused of crashing gate threatened Trudeau

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prosecutors say that a military reservist who allegedly crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives was armed with two shotguns, a rifle and a revolver, and threatened Trudeau. Newly released court documents on Monday add detail to the charges Corey Hurren is facing after the incident July 2. Police allege Hurren had with him a prohibited M-14 rifle, plus the shotguns and a revolver. Aside from 21 charges relate to the weapons, Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister.