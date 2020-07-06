Protester at Trump’s Mount Rushmore event faces 5 charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — One of the leaders of a protest before President Donald Trump’s pre-Independence Day appearance at Mount Rushmore was officially charged for allegedly stealing a shield from a law enforcement officer. Thirty-eight-year-old Nick Tilsen, of Porcupine, South Dakota, is charged with second-degree robbery, simple assault and three other charges stemming from Friday’s demonstration that drew more than 100 protesters in 95-degree heat. Tilsen is a a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe and the president of a local activist organization called NDN Collective.