Red Sox dogged by claims of racism, sexual abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox recently issued a strong statement about fighting racism at Fenway Park, following the death of George Floyd. But the team’s words rang hollow for more than a dozen Black men who allege they were sexually abused by former clubhouse manager, Donald “Fitzy” Fitzpatrick, who died in 2005. Because the claims date as far back as the 1970s, they are too old to be included in civil lawsuits. But the Black alleged victims say their pleas for out-of-court settlements have fallen on deaf ears.