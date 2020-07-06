‘Senseless crime’: The victims of July Fourth shootings

A 6-year-old computer whiz. A young mother working for a better home for her kids. An 8-year-old who loved to make dance videos. From San Francisco to South Carolina, a spate of shootings claimed the lives of people celebrating or just taking a drive over the Fourth of July weekend. Chicago saw one of its bloodiest holiday weekends in memory, with 17 killed and 70 wounded by gunfire. The incidents come amid fears the coronavirus pandemic, protests against racism, rising gun sales and an election year could make for a particularly deadly summer.