Singer Tom Meighan leaves Kasabian amid ‘personal issues’

LONDON (AP) — British rockers Kasabian say frontman Tom Meighan has left the band to deal with personal issues. Kasabian said in a statement Monday that Meighan “is stepping down from the band by mutual consent” and “wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.” Kasabian released its self-titled first album in 2004 and became one of the U.K.’s biggest live and recorded acts. The band has released six albums and headlined Glastonbury and other music festivals. A scheduled hometown show in Leicester in June was scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Meighan said he was working on solo material but that the band was “still solid.”