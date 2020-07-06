 Skip to Content

Stewartville basketball standout Will Tschetter commits to Michigan

8:04 am Minnesota News, News, Top Stories
tschetter

STEWARTVILLE, Minn (KTTC) -- A Stewartville star is now a future Wolverine.

Will Tschetter will play college basketball at the University of Michigan. Stewartville Boys Basketball made the announcement on Twitter early Monday morning.

Tschetter, who had more than a dozen offers to play college basketball, was the state's leading scorer last season.

The Class of 2021 prospect averaged over 34 points and 11 rebounds a game. He led his team to a 25-6 record, and a spot in the Section 1AA championship game.

Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, and Virginia Tech were reportedly among several to offer the 6'8" forward.

Byron Tollefson

