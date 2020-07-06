Trump-connected lobbyists reap windfall in COVID-19 boom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Forty lobbyists with ties to President Donald Trump have helped their clients secure more than $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid. Among them are five former administration officials whose lobbying work potentially violates an ethics order Trump issued after taking office. The findings were detailed in a report released Monday by the watchdog group Public Citizen. Trump campaigned on a pledge to “drain the swamp.” Yet the report demonstrates how three years into his presidency, it’s mostly business as usual and lobbyists with ties to Trump and his administration are in high demand.