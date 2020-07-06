Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blasting NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag and is wrongly accusing Black driver Bubba Wallace of perpetrating “a hoax” involving a rope shaped like a noose in his garage. Trump suggested Wallace should apologize after one of his crew members discovered the rope in a garage stall they had been assigned to. Federal authorities ruled last month the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime. After a weekend spent stoking division, Trump asked Monday whether Wallace has “apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid.” Wallace maintains the rope was fashioned into a noose.