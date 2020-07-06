UK’s lockdown-hit arts venues to get $2B rescue package

LONDON (AP) — The British government has announced more than 1.5 billion pounds (almost $2 billion) to help the country’s renowned arts and cultural institutions recover from the coronavirus pandemic. After more than three months of lockdown, some theaters and music venues say that without support they may never open again. The 1.57 million-pound ($1.96 billion) package for museums, galleries, theaters, movie theaters, heritage sites and music venues includes almost 900 million pounds in grants. Details of how the money will be distributed haven’t been released, but leaders of arts organizations breathed a sigh of relief. The director of the English National Ballet said “this package gives our sector a fighting chance of survival.”