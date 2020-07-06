Woman dies from gunshot wound in rural Zumbro Falls

NEAR ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a death in rural Zumbro Falls.

Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies were called regarding an unresponsive woman around 11 Saturday night.

According to Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh, a 34-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff said this is an active investigation. No arrests have been made.