World’s longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die at 68

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins died July 4 at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen in October of 1951. In 2014, they earned the distinction of being the world’s oldest set of conjoined twins shortly before their 63rd birthday. The brothers appeared in carnivals and circuses as a sideshow attraction and their income support their family for years. They retired from the entertainment industry in 1991.