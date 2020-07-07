AMERICA DISRUPTED: Troubles cleave a nation, and a city

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — There were no fireworks in Saginaw, Michigan, this Fourth of July. In the midst of a pandemic, there was no safe place to provide a display. The dark skies were a plaintive marker of a nation utterly disrupted in a matter of months. This period of national crisis has not inspired unity. Americans are aiming their anger at each other, talking past each other, invoking race, class and culture. They cannot even agree on the need to wear masks to protect against a deadly virus. A convulsive election looms, but it will not necessarily answer the central issue of American life: Can the United States pull itself together?