Andrew Jackson statue loses status in city named for him

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city named after former U.S. President Andrew Jackson will remove a downtown statue of him and put it in a less prominent spot. The City Council in Jackson, Mississippi, voted 5-1 Tuesday to relocate the bronze figure that has stood outside City Hall since the early 1970s. It’s the latest of many changes in the United States as people reconsider monuments to historical figures with connections to slavery and racism. In addition to owning enslaved people, Jackson also oversaw the forced migration of Native Americans in which many died.