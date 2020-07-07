AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for months flirted with the new coronavirus as he disregarded social distancing at lively demonstrations and encouraged crowds during outings from the presidential residence, often without a mask. He has at times downplayed the risk posed by the COVID-19 disease and at others expressed fatalism that it will inevitably claim lives. On Tuesday, Bolsonaro said he tested positive for the virus, making him one of the more than 1.6 million Brazilians with confirmed infections. About 65,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil. Both the case and death totals are the second highest in the world.