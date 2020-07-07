At least 2 die in head-on collision of Czech trains

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say two passenger trains collided head-on in western Czech Republic, killing at least two people on board and injuring about 20. The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate says the collision took place after 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) Tuesday between the stations Nove Hamry and Pernink near the German border. It says about 20 people were injured. The two trains operate between the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary and Johanngeorgenstadt in the German state of Saxony. Radek Hes, spokesman for the regional rescue service says the number of injured could reach 30. He says rescuers from neighboring Germany are helping at the site.