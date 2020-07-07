Bodies of 6 of 8 Idaho plane collision victims recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of six of the eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that specialized divers are searching Lake Coeur d’Alene for the remaining two victims. The eight people, including three children, were in two small airplanes that collided in mid-air on Sunday afternoon and plunged into the water. Recreational boaters rushed to the scene, but no survivors were found. Authorities say the wreckage is strewn across about 500 yards of the lake bottom.