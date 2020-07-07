California Capitol closing after Assembly member gets virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak is closing California’s Capitol and forcing the Assembly to put off its return to work as infection and hospitalization rates soar across the state. Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, a Democrat from Inglewood, tweeted Monday that she was exposed to COVID-19 by someone when the Assembly met on June 26 to pass the state budget, even though she and others were wearing masks and observing physical distancing. She’s in quarantine. The Assembly Speaker’s office says four other people who work in the Assembly also tested positivie for COVID-19. The Capitol building will be closed until further notice for cleaning.