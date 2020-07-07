Campaigning during coronavirus, GOP ex-envoy falls short

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jon Huntsman Jr. was an enormously popular governor, scion of a prominent family and ambassador under two presidents to America’s biggest global rivals, so he should be a political force to be reckoned with. But his comeback attempt fell short in a GOP primary as he contended with a crushing pandemic and a fresh-faced opponent. He was narrowly beaten Monday by Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who had heightened visibility as he helped respond to the coronavirus and managed to pitch himself as an earnest politician with rural Utah roots. Huntsman, meanwhile, faced conservative skepticism about his return and historic events capturing voter attention.