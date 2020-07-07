 Skip to Content

Chief Justice Roberts recently spent a night in a hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts spent a night in a hospital last month after he fell and injured his forehead. A Supreme Court spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday night that Roberts was treated at a hospital on June 21 for an injury sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home. The spokeswoman, Kathleen L. Arberg, said in a statement that Roberts’ injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight. The statement followed reporting on the incident by The Washington Post.

