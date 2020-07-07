Data-mining firm Palantir files for stealth public offering

The Silicon Valley data-mining firm Palantir Technologies confidentially filed to go public, setting up what could be the biggest stock offering from a technology company since Uber’s debut last year. The company co-founded in 2004 by investors including Peter Thiel works with governments, law enforcement agencies and the defense establishment to organize and analyze huge volumes of data. With the U.S. stock market rallying in recent weeks, a number of tech companies have gone public. They include Vroom, which sells used vehicles online, and Lemonade, an insurance start up.