Death toll from flooding in Japan rises to 50, dozen missing

TOKYO (AP) — Defense soldiers rescued residents on boats as the floodwater flowed down what used to be streets in southern Japanese towns as the deadly rain and floods spread across the region, leaving at least 50 people dead and a dozen others still missing. Pounding rain since late Friday in Japan’s southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding. In the Omuta district of Fukuoka, residents were being rescued on boats by defense troops. A 2-month old baby was among them. At least a dozen people are missing. Rescue operations have been hampered by the floodwater and continuing harsh weather.