Dutch police arrest 6 men, uncover makeshift torture chamber

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have arrested six men after discovering sea containers that had been converted into a makeshift prison and sound-proofed “torture chamber” complete with a dentist’s chair, tools including pliers and scalpels and handcuffs. Authorities said police raided the torture chamber before it could be used and alerted potential victims, who went into hiding. The grisly discovery was made last month by officers investigating leads generated by data from encrypted phones used by criminals that were cracked recently by French police. Tuesday’s announcement gave a chilling insight into the increasingly violent Dutch criminal underworld, which is involved drug trafficking.