Feds unseal 2018 indictment charging Kazakh man in hacks

SEATTLE (AP) — Two weeks after a cyber-security firm released the identity of an alleged hacker from Kazakhstan, federal authorities in Seattle have unsealed a 2018 indictment charging the man with an array of computer crimes. The indictment said Andrey Turchin, known in hacking circles as “fxmsp,” and his accomplices ran a prolific hacking ring that attacked hundreds of victims, including government agencies, schools, banks and luxury hotel chains on six continents. The 37-year-old is believed to be in Kazakhstan. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.