Fox’s Carlson criticized for saying Democrats hate America

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson is drawing heat for a sharp commentary that said Democrats should be disqualified from running the country because they despise it. The prime-time host is at the height of his popularity, reaching 4 million viewers a night, and published reports say some Republicans are thinking of him as a 2024 presidential contender. The Biden campaign accused Carlson of using “hate speech masquerading as journalism.” Carlson had a particularly bitter exchange with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who he called “silly and unimpressive.” Duckworth, who lost two legs in battle in Iraq, says Carlson should walk a mile in her legs and tell her if she loves the country.